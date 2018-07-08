Survey results will be used to determine which calendar to submit for approval by the Board of Education on February 26, 2019. School start/end times will be determined after the proposed calendar is adopted and transportation logistics have been worked out for the calendar option that is approved. If the 450-minute school day calendar is adopted, the Elementary school day will not start earlier and Middle school would not end later than the current schedule.

Both calendar options include Teacher Flex Days. We will continue to seek input from teachers, school leadership and other stakeholders as we develop official guidelines for defining and tracking Flex Days. Possible options for Professional Learning Flex Days include participating in institutes, workshops, seminars, conferences, interactive distance learning, video conferencing, online activities, and in-service or professional learning activities given by an approved provider or sponsor, pursuant to TAC §232.21, in content area knowledge and skills related to the certificate(s) being renewed.