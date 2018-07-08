The District’s Pre-K program is free of charge, and there’s enough room for every child. Children attend school from 7:50 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. each day in classrooms that are nurturing, safe spaces that inspire discovery and learning.

Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers in Fort Worth ISD have earned their state certification. Pre-K teachers receive an extra 30 hours of training each year and Kindergarten teachers receive 16 additional hours of training annually. This additional training equips teachers with the latest tools to give young students the right balance of structure and play in their education. Our teachers focus on literacy, math, social interactions and other skills to help children successfully navigate the academic path that lies ahead.

Research shows young children who have positive early learning experiences are better equipped to develop the cognitive, social, physical, and emotional skills they will need throughout elementary and secondary school.

Mark your calendar for April 1 for the beginning of online enrollment and April 6 for the annual Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration and Literacy Fair.

Do you have questions? Contact the Parent Information Line at 817-814-2070.