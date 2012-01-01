The mission of the Human Capital Management Department is to support the learning environment by recruiting, hiring and retaining the best employees and providing exceptional service to all of our customers.

Do you need information about employment with the district? Do you want to know more about the application process? Most often, you can get the information you are seeking by speaking with a staff member from a specific campus or department. Once you have submitted your question using the ASK HCM button, the appropriate person, department or campus will be notified.

Please note, ASK HCM should not replace face-to-face meetings or telephone conversations. If your message is urgent, please contact FWISD's Human Capital Management Department at 817-814-2717. Human Capital Management is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday through the year, except for holidays, spring and winter breaks.

We look forward to assisting you!

Need help with your I.D. badge? Click Here

2017 - 2018 Employee Handbook Click Here

2017 - 2018 Substitute Handbook Click Here

Employees Separating Employment- "Final Check" 2017-2018 Notification