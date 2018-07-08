Online Registration
Do it online, not in line!
Find Your Snapcode!
The Snapcode is a 15-digit code you will need to update your Returning Student form. You can find the Snapcode on the final report card, Parent Portal, or if you have an incoming Kindergarten or first grader, the letter you received early July.
Parents, it’s time for you to update important school registration forms. Beginning for the 2019-20 school year, July 1, all Fort Worth ISD students –or their parents – can complete registration on this page. Online registration is for all students –both new and returning – and is a “must” in order to be enrolled in the Fort Worth ISD.
The process for returning students is fast and should take from five to ten minutes. Using your student’s individual Snapcode, confirm the information you’ve previously supplied or update any new information.
Families of new students will find the process easy as well – with instructions for uploading any necessary documents. On or after July 1, parents can click the Registration button, and create an account.
You can find the Snapcode on your child’s last report card, in Parent Portal, or call the Parent Information Line at 817-814-2070.
- Determine which form you need:
- Returning Student – A returning student is defined as a student who completed the last school year in Fort Worth ISD. You will need your Snapcode to begin registration.
- New Student – A new student has not previously attended a Fort Worth ISD school or is transferring back to FWISD from another district.
- Check the FAQs and tips for any documentation that may be needed before starting.
- After logging in, make sure all required fields and uploaded documents are complete before submitting. After submission, any changes can only be made at the campus.
Need Help?
Please call your campus for Snapcode assistance or general registration questions. Go here to get your campus phone number. Campus personnel have been trained to answer your questions and provide a Snapcode.
If you are unable to make contact at your campus and still have registration questions, call the Fort Worth ISD Parent Information Line at 817-814-2070.
Frequently Asked Questions for Returning Students
How do I get started?
What’s a Snapcode?
Should I create an account?
Do I have to answer all the questions?
I’ve changed my address. What should I do?
I’ve completed the form, now what?
What if I have more than one student in the District? Do I need to do this for each child?
Pre-K and Kindergarten
Families, the Fort Worth ISD is making it easier for you to enroll your child for Pre-K and Kindergarten. Backing up its belief that “Your Child Belongs Here,” the District is providing streamlined online registration and requiring fewer documents during enrollment.
The District’s Pre-K program is free of charge, and there’s enough room for every child. Children attend school from 7:50 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. each day in classrooms that are nurturing, safe spaces that inspire discovery and learning.
Pre-K and Kindergarten teachers in Fort Worth ISD have earned their state certification. Pre-K teachers receive an extra 30 hours of training each year and Kindergarten teachers receive 16 additional hours of training annually. This additional training equips teachers with the latest tools to give young students the right balance of structure and play in their education. Our teachers focus on literacy, math, social interactions and other skills to help children successfully navigate the academic path that lies ahead.
Research shows young children who have positive early learning experiences are better equipped to develop the cognitive, social, physical, and emotional skills they will need throughout elementary and secondary school.
New Student Registration Tips and Documents
Gather the following items to assist you with completion of the online form:
- Phone number and address for emergency contacts
- Information about the last school attended, if any
- You will have the option to upload the following required registration documents as part of online registration or you will need to bring them to the school:
- Immunization Record
- Proof of Address
- *Birth Certificate--A Vital Statistics Birth Certificate is preferred. These documents are also acceptable in place of birth certificate:
- Statement of the child’s date of birth issued by the division of the Texas Department of State Health Services;
- Driver’s License of student;
- Passport;
- School ID card, records, or report card;
- Military ID;
- Hospital birth record;
- Church baptismal record; or
- Any legal document that establishes identity