Find Your Snapcode! The Snapcode is a 15-digit code you will need to update your Returning Student form. You can find the Snapcode on the final report card, Parent Portal, or if you have an incoming Kindergarten or first grader, the letter you received early July.

Parents, it’s time for you to update important school registration forms. Beginning for the 2019-20 school year, July 1, all Fort Worth ISD students –or their parents – can complete registration on this page. Online registration is for all students –both new and returning – and is a “ must ” in order to be enrolled in the Fort Worth ISD.

The process for returning students is fast and should take from five to ten minutes. Using your student’s individual Snapcode, confirm the information you’ve previously supplied or update any new information.

Families of new students will find the process easy as well – with instructions for uploading any necessary documents. On or after July 1, parents can click the Registration button, and create an account.

