The Fort Worth ISD is willing to do what it takes to hire – and keep – good school bus drivers.

Starting immediately, the District will pay a $500 bonus to new bus driver hires who commit to one-year of employment.

Also, both new and veteran drivers are eligible for additional pay when they have perfect or “almost-perfect” attendance. Starting this fall, drivers who complete 100% of their routes during the school year will receive an extra $12 per day. Drivers who complete 95% of their routes (that means they are only absent five days) will receive an additional $9 a day.

The $500 “new bus driver” bonus will be paid at the end of the 2018-19 school year.

The “attendance payouts” will happen twice a year, in January and June.

To reiterate the details:

New Hire Incentive

Beginning in July any newly hired drivers will be awarded a $500 sign on bonus at the completion of the 2018-2019 school year.

Attendance Incentive

ALL fully-credentialed bus drivers will be eligible for this incentive. The pay will be based on the number of instructional days (students are in class) that bus drivers complete all their scheduled routes.

Instructional Days for the 2018-2019 total 177 days.

100% is defined as a driver completes all of his or her scheduled routes. 100% attendance = an additional $12 per day

95 % is defined as a driver has no more than five allowable absences per semester. 95% attendance = an additional $9 per day

Taxable incentive pay will be paid in the January and June paychecks.

For questions, please contact the Fort Worth ISD Transportation Recruiting Office at 817-815-7918.

