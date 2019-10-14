Fort Worth ISD Holds a Teacher Hiring Event – Come Ready to Work!

What: A Fort Worth ISD Teacher Hiring Event

When: 5- 7 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019

Where: South Hills High School, 6101 McCart Avenue, Fort Worth, 76133

Summary: Your teaching career is calling. Answer it at a Fort Worth ISD Teacher Hiring Event taking place Monday, October 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at South Hills High School.

The event is open to everyone interested in a teaching career – whether you’re a teacher wanting to relocate to Fort Worth ISD, whether you’re certified through a college program or an alternative certification process, or whether you’re a recent college graduate or will graduate in December 2019 or May 2020. All are welcome!

Fort Worth ISD is looking for teachers at all grade levels. Bring your passion, along with your resume, and be ready to interview.

Here’s what you can expect at the event:

Meet and interview with principals on the spot

Get answers to any questions you have about teaching and about our District. We will educate you on the steps to becoming a FWISD teacher.

Learn everything Fort Worth ISD has to offer new teachers, including a starting salary of $54,000, all the professional development you will need to be an awesome teacher, and support and encouragement from all the FWISD family

For more information, contact Susan Rhoten at 817-814-HIRE. For addiitonal employment opportunities, visit www.fwisd.org/careers.

