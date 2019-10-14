Fort Worth ISD Holds a Teacher Hiring Event – Come Ready to Work!

What: A Fort Worth ISD Teacher Hiring Event
When: 5- 7 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2019
Where: South Hills High School, 6101 McCart Avenue, Fort Worth, 76133
Summary: Your teaching career is calling. Answer it at a Fort Worth ISD Teacher Hiring Event taking place Monday, October 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at South Hills High School.
The event is open to everyone interested in a teaching career – whether you’re a teacher wanting to relocate to Fort Worth ISD, whether you’re certified through a college program or an alternative certification process, or whether you’re a recent college graduate or will graduate in December 2019 or May 2020. All are welcome!
Fort Worth ISD is looking for teachers at all grade levels. Bring your passion, along with your resume, and be ready to interview.
Here’s what you can expect at the event:
For more information, contact Susan Rhoten at 817-814-HIRE. For addiitonal employment opportunities, visit www.fwisd.org/careers.
-FWISD-
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and the Fort Worth ISD Mobile App for the latest information