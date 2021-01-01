HSC, Tarrant County and FWISD announce Pop-up Vaccine Sites at Schools

The University of North Texas Health Science Center (HSC), Tarrant County Public Health and the Fort Worth ISD are collaborating to provide pop-up vaccine sites at schools this summer. The first sites opened for operation this week (June 14-18).

When: 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 16

Where: Kirkpatrick Middle School, 3201 Refugio Ave., Fort Worth

What: B-roll of vaccination space

Who: Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent P. Scribner, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Jessica Rangel, MS RN FNAP, HSC Senior Vice President Clinical Innovation

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth (HSC), Tarrant County and the Fort Worth Independent School District will collaborate to hold pop-up COVID-19 vaccine sites at schools across Fort Worth.

The hours of operation and location of the initial pop-up sites are:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 14-15 at J.P. Elder Middle School, 709 NW 21st St.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 15-16 at William James Middle School, 1101 Nashville Ave.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m., June 16-17 at Kirkpatrick Middle School, 3201 Refugio Ave.

The pop-up sites are open to students and staff and their family members as well as the community. Appointments are preferred and can be made by visitingtarrantcountystrong.com but walk-ins will be vaccinated.

