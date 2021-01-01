Fort Worth ISD is offering a first-of-its-kind opportunity for students this summer. Think of it as an exciting makeover to summer learning. And one of the biggest changes? It’s for everyone this year – K-12.

Called Summer Launch, the program will allow students to catch up or accelerate their learning and recover credits lost due to disruptions caused by COVID-19. It will include both academic and enrichment activities (STEM, arts, and more), and all courses will have a math or literary focus.

Registration begins May 17 and parents will find all the information they need and the registration form at www.fwisd.org/summerlaunch.

Summer Launch will also be learning at its most fun and engaging. Partners such as Read Fort Worth, Clayton YES!, and United Community Centers will assist the District in providing high-quality, high-energy learning experiences. Some courses will put students in off-campus settings, such as museums.

Grades K-8 will be taught entirely in person.

Every course offering will be tied to literacy and math.

Partner organizations will provide the enrichment component of the program, in schools and off-campus locations. Parents can learn more about the Read Fort Worth component at www.readfortworth.org/summer-scholars.

Literacy and math will be embedded in enrichment courses, as well as academic courses.

At the elementary level, summer learning is offered at many campuses and is open to anyone who wants the experience.

At the middle school level, FWISD will offer summer learning opportunities at many campuses. Students who failed two or more math or literacy courses will be given priority.

At the high school level, students can participate in either of these two ways or both:

In Person

Any student who failed two or more STAAR courses (such as English 1, English 2, Biology, Algebra, U.S. History) will be invited to participate.



Students who failed one STAAR course and another class will also be asked to attend.



Courses will be held at many campuses (construction work may prohibit classes at some campuses)

All Virtual

This component is credit recovery for all other courses (non-EOC, such as English 3, Geography, Algebra 2, Physics, Chemistry, Foreign Languages, P.E.), including enrichment courses.



This will be asynchronous learning, using Edgenuity.



Students can get in-person support at their campus, if needed.

Again, registration begins May 17.

Parents will find registration information, including a link to the registration form, at www.fwisd.org/summerlaunch. Parents can also register at their home campus.

Parents or students will go to the form and make their summer school choices, including whether they want to learn more about enrichment options that may be available at their home campus. Not all campuses will offer enrichment options after lunch.

This information will go to the campus, and the campus will contact the family to discuss their choice and other options.

Campuses will also be inviting many students to attend summer school.

Counselors will send the invitations and will be the main contact for families at middle schools and high schools.



The contact at elementary schools will be an administrator and/or counselor.



Bilingual/ESL programs will be offered by invitation.

A final check with families will happen the week of June 7.

Classes start June 23 and end July 22.

Half-day academic sessions begin at 8 a.m. (elementary), 8:30 a.m. (middle school), and 9 a.m. (high school), and will be held Monday through Thursday.



Enrichment classes may have extended hours but will mainly take place in the afternoon, giving some students the opportunity to participate full-day.



Breakfast and lunch will be provided.



Transportation will be provided.

Online information sessions for parents are planned for May 19 and May 20, with Superintendent Kent P. Scribner hosting. The Zoom sessions will take place from 6-7 p.m. and can be accessed at www.fwisd.org/summerlaunchinfo.